OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 20
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: We need a distracted-driving law

Originally Published: November 20, 2019 9:07 p.m.

You can see it happen almost anywhere, but the law is not clear on it.

Drive down the roadway, pass a car and look over, and the person next to you sometimes has a dog on their lap, between them and the steering wheel; or they might be eating something or are reaching for an item in the back seat or they are applying makeup.

While multiple websites state that Arizona officials — along with those in Maine and Connecticut — can use distracted-driving laws to charge people who do these things, no distracted-driving law exists here in the Grand Canyon State, yet.

The closest we came to having a law designated specifically for distracted driving was this past April when Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a distracted-driving law. He signed the bill banning cellphone use while driving, but rejected a companion bill about distracted driving. The first focused on electronic devices, the latter would have covered everything else.

He said he did not want to confuse people. Well, get ready…

Forgetting cellphones for a second, while it may not be illegal to drive with Fido on your lap — or do any of those other things — if you do something illegal as a result, you still can be cited.

Yes, there are many statutes that could be applied, such as Arizona Revised Statute 28-893. Basically, a person shall not drive a vehicle “when the vehicle’s load or passengers obstruct the driver’s view … or interfere with the driver’s control over the (vehicle).”

That one could be the dog, a child, a passenger, boxes, etc.

And that statewide law that bans texting while driving and other handheld cellphone use while on the road, it does not kick in for fines for violators until 2021. For now, you’ll get a warning from that one, except in the tri-city area and Yavapai County where most places have bans in effect now.

And those local laws result in fines.

Crystal clear? When we’re driving we must concentrate on that task alone.

Currently it is not illegal to have Fido there, but know that if you do something illegal — cause a crash, swerve, change lanes illegally (anything) — and a police report is written, the court and your insurance company will take notice of the note in the file that a dog was present.

Along with cellphone use, anything other than driving: just don’t do it.

It is also not good for the dog, which could be flung into the windshield, dash or out of the car in a collision or sudden turn or stop.

This is why we still support our legislators who are expected to reintroduce a bill calling for a statewide distracted-driving law.

You cannot legislate common sense, but some people do need a wake-up call.

Stay safe out there this holiday season.

— The Daily Courier

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bill could expand texting while driving ban, allowing police to make traffic stop for ‘distracted driving’
Editorial: We should all only drive our cars
PV police: 35 distracted driving citations
Friday Catchall: Ban cellphone, texting; great month of September
Wiederaenders: Cars, trucks are for driving – not distractions

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries