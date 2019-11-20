OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 20
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Court: Ariz. can send juvenile to prison for life

Mark Kasic Jr.

Mark Kasic Jr.

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: November 20, 2019 8:21 p.m.

PHOENIX — There’s nothing unconstitutional about sending a juvenile to prison for the rest of his life for a series of arson fires in Tucson, the Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled.

Judge Karl Eppich, writing for a divided panel, acknowledged that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to impose a life sentence on juvenile offenders who do not commit homicide.

And a separate ruling from the nation’s high court found that prison without possibility of parole is a violation of the Eighth Amendment against cruel and unusual punishment unless the juvenile’s crimes “reflect irreparable corruption’’ rather than “transient immaturity.’’

But Eppich said that Arizona courts are not bound by those rulings, at least not in this case. He said nothing in those precedents address consecutive sentences, like the 140-year term imposed on Mark Kasic Jr. for setting the fires, a sentence which effectively becomes a life term.

That reasoning by Eppich and appellate Judge Philip Espinosa drew a stinging dissent from appellate Judge Peter Eckerstrom.

“They have embraced a regime in which juveniles who commit a lone murder are entitled to potential sentencing relief while those who, like Kasic, commit a sequence of crimes — where no person is killed — are not,’’ Eckerstrom wrote, a system he said is hardly proportional.

“This result should give the majority pause,’’ he said.

In 2009 a jury found Kasic guilty of 32 felonies arising from six arsons and one attempted arson committed over a one-year period beginning when he was 17, though some occurred after he became an adult.

According to court records, most of the arsons on the east side of Tucson involved occupied residences.

All of the fires were set in the same manner, with Kasic entering a carport or storage unit between midnight and daybreak — while the residents were asleep — gather flammable materials and set them on fire, often with an accelerant like gasoline.

A city fire investigator called Kasic “the most prolific I’ve seen.’’

“He seems like he knew exactly what he was doing,’’ said Thomas Quesnel. “We’re lucky someone didn’t get killed.’’

Kasic, who has been in prison since being sentenced, sought relief from his sentences based on the most recent Supreme Court rulings about life terms for juveniles.

But Epplich said none of those cases setting out new precedents involved consecutive sentences.

“We do not consider the aggregate of multiple sentences when evaluating a claim under the Eighth Amendment,’’ he wrote.

Eckerstrom said that ignores the essence of what the Supreme Court has ruled.

“The Eighth Amendment forbids imprisoning a juvenile offender for life without hope of release,’’ he said.

“This rule applies even to those juveniles who have committed premeditated, first-degree murder.’’

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

High court gives 5 youth serving life chance for lesser sentences
Justices' DC sniper case examines teen murderers' sentences
DC-area sniper shootings case to have Supreme Court hearing
Legal community reacts to Supreme Court decision

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries