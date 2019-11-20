OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 21
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Avdalovic leads NAU over Benedictine Mesa 93-56
College Men's Basketball

NAU guard Luke Avdalovic (21) takes a jump shot in a a game against Benedictine Mesa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Flagstaff. The Lumberjacks won 93-56. (NAU Athletics/Courtesy)

NAU guard Luke Avdalovic (21) takes a jump shot in a a game against Benedictine Mesa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Flagstaff. The Lumberjacks won 93-56. (NAU Athletics/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 20, 2019 10:15 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Luke Avdalovic had 16 points to lead five Northern Arizona players in double figures as the Lumberjacks rolled past Benedictine Mesa 93-56 on Wednesday night.

Defense was up and down as BENU shot 50% in the first half then was held in check at 29% in the second. NAU started pressuring more with their size and athleticism advantage, which is what ultimately won them the game.

Cameron Shelton added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Brooks DeBisschop had 13 points and eight rebounds, Bernie Andre scored 11 points with nine rebounds and Nik Mains had 10 points and four steals.

Austin Denham had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Redhawks. Tre Carolina added 12 points and Antowine Locke Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.

Northern Arizona (2-1) matches up against South Dakota at home next Saturday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Andre leads NAU past Jacksonville, 97-82
Hines leads NAU over Sacramento St., 78-66
Marin’s key plays lift Southern Utah over NAU
Hines leads NAU over Sacramento State 78-66
Washington defense awakens in win over NAU, 92-58

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries