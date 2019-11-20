Avdalovic leads NAU over Benedictine Mesa 93-56

FLAGSTAFF — Luke Avdalovic had 16 points to lead five Northern Arizona players in double figures as the Lumberjacks rolled past Benedictine Mesa 93-56 on Wednesday night.

Defense was up and down as BENU shot 50% in the first half then was held in check at 29% in the second. NAU started pressuring more with their size and athleticism advantage, which is what ultimately won them the game.

Cameron Shelton added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Brooks DeBisschop had 13 points and eight rebounds, Bernie Andre scored 11 points with nine rebounds and Nik Mains had 10 points and four steals.

Austin Denham had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Redhawks. Tre Carolina added 12 points and Antowine Locke Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.

Northern Arizona (2-1) matches up against South Dakota at home next Saturday.