Avdalovic leads NAU over Benedictine Mesa 93-56
College Men's Basketball
FLAGSTAFF — Luke Avdalovic had 16 points to lead five Northern Arizona players in double figures as the Lumberjacks rolled past Benedictine Mesa 93-56 on Wednesday night.
Defense was up and down as BENU shot 50% in the first half then was held in check at 29% in the second. NAU started pressuring more with their size and athleticism advantage, which is what ultimately won them the game.
Cameron Shelton added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Brooks DeBisschop had 13 points and eight rebounds, Bernie Andre scored 11 points with nine rebounds and Nik Mains had 10 points and four steals.
Austin Denham had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Redhawks. Tre Carolina added 12 points and Antowine Locke Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.
Northern Arizona (2-1) matches up against South Dakota at home next Saturday.
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers
- Boy on bicycle struck by car in Prescott Valley; not seriously injured
- Fugitive captured in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Renita J. Slagle
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: