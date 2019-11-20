Arizona adds 30,000 jobs in September, October

PHOENIX — The state’s jobless rate dropped a tenth of a point last month.

And you can credit at least some of that to the fact that Arizonans apparently like to dress up for Halloween.

The latest figures from the Office of Economic Opportunity show the state added 30,100 jobs between September and October. And about 2,200 of these were in the state’s financial sector.

Doug Walls, the agency’s labor market information director, said a big chunk of these were in rental and leasing, saying there’s actual evidence that a bunch of those were at shops that rent out costumes.

“Costume rental, formal wear, it’s a big business —in October,’’ he said.

Still, it took more than that to have the seasonally adjusted employment rate to decline to 4.8 percent.

All sectors of the Arizona economy showed month-over-month growth, or at least posted no losses.

Even department stores, which have been buffeted for years by an ever-expanding online economy, managed to add another 600 workers in October, though employment levels still remain about 400 less than the same time last year.

And Arizonans likely are still buying clothing and accessories at brick-and-mortar stores, as evidenced by the fact they hired 400 new employees. But that wasn’t enough to overcome the loss of 1,400 jobs in the past year.

Other items that may be less susceptible to online competition did better, with particularly strong growth among sellers of furniture and home furnishings.

Elsewhere in the economy, restaurants and bars continue to hire apace, adding another 4,300 workers in October, with employment levels now 8,000 above last year. And that occurred despite the hike in the state’s minimum wage from $10.50 an hour last year to $11.