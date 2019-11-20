42,000 pounds of food donated to 4 area food banks

About 50 eager volunteers gathered in a local area factory parking lot near the Prescott airport early Tuesday morning, Nov. 12. Their task was to help unload and then share a truckload of packaged foods that had been donated to four area food banks.

The truck had traveled nearly 700 miles from Salt Lake City, Utah, as part of a service project supported the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The semi-truck contained 27 pallets, weighing about 42,000 pounds and contained canned and packaged foods including: spaghetti noodles, soup, flour, tomato sauce, beef stew and green beans, along with pancake and cake mixes.

The four food banks provided volunteers, pickup trucks and trailers to take the items back to their locations.

Those participating were; The Prescott Community Cupboard on Goodwin Street in Prescott, The Salvation Army on Montezuma Street in Prescott, the food pantry at St. Luke’s on Shepard Road near the airport and the Paulden Food Bank.

Liz Kennedy, chairwoman of the food pantry at St. Luke’s says she was delighted to receive the food.

“It was an amazing thing to see this big semi-truck sitting in the parking lot and look inside and see so much food. This wonderful donation will help us serve many more people over the upcoming holiday season,” Kennedy said.

The chairman for this community wide project was Bruce Kneeland who serves as the director of public affairs for the Prescott Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Working with the directors and volunteers of these local food banks was an honor,” Kennedy said. “Even with 50 or more people the project took us three hours.”

Kneeland said he is especially grateful to Dale Aurich, owner of Advanced Metal Fabrication and Machine, Inc., who donated his time and parking lot, and drove the forklift that was a critical part of the success of this project.

Information provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.