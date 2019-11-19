Work on crafts at Crafternoon, Nov. 21
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 9:54 a.m.
Come to Crafternoon and work on your own crafts, learn a new craft or help out with weekly craft projects at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., YA Art Room from 3 to 4 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 20, 2020.
Learn to sew, paint, use the button making machine or printing press. This is a great time to learn a new skill or just hang out with other crafty people.
This is a free program. No registration required. For more information visit pvlib.net.
