Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 19
Williams: A case of sartorial indecency

By Wil Williams
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 4:47 p.m.

In a column long ago and far away, I discussed a ludicrous clothing accessory, the necktie. As I bitterly complained in the newspaper that day, I was forced by convention to wear a necktie for many years during my career. And I blame all that on 18th century France. If the French of that era had focused on perfecting their society instead of establishing dress standards for those of us in the 21st century, everyone would have been much happier and better adjusted.

In contrast, this column actually applauds 18th century France for doing something right. Someone thought up the brilliant idea of affixing strips of ribbon to the button holes of one’s trousers to hold them up.

Of course, these ribbons eventually became suspenders. But there was a dark side to those early pants supporters; they were considered to be undergarments by the fashion police of the day. Anyone caught wearing ribbons outside their pants would be subjected to serious reprisal, I guess.

In fact, it’s my theory that in 1774, a whist card club in the village of Provins was seen brazenly flaunting its ribbons on the village square. The resulting social upheaval led indirectly to the French Revolution that erupted only five years later. I’m still researching this bit of history, so don’t quote me in any academic journal, just yet.

Suspenders as an undergarment thing was public policy until around 1938 when a Long Island, NY town attempted to ban a gentleman from wearing them without a coat. Rather than allowing him to dine at a local eatery, he was detained for “sartorial indecency.” Public outcry led to overturning the ban, and suspenders have been visibly worn without embarrassment or legal repercussions ever since.

Of course, Larry King became the King of Suspenders beginning in 1987 following some serious heart surgery-related weight loss. There’s a guy in my neighborhood named Cliff who wears suspenders like a pro, so I’ll mention him, too. I even wore them on occasion while still working productively. During all those years, not once did I suffer wardrobe malfunction! Of course, I never performed during a Super Bowl halftime, either.

So, after the French learned how to control their pants, in the 1820s, a British fellow by the name of Albert Thurston began to manufacture the first known modern-day suspenders (known as “braces” in Britain). For some reason, fashion back then required that men wore high-waisted pants — so high-waisted that belts could not be used to secure them in place. Thurston came up with the idea of using leather loops to connect to trouser button holes. I don’t think Al is around today, but his company is, still selling braces, galluses and suspenders.

There’s no reason you’d want to know this, but suspender straps come in H-back, X-back and Y-back designs. Someone, somewhere, will eventually ask the trivia question, “In what designs are suspenders available?” When that happens, you’ll be prepared. You’re welcome.

Samuel Clemens (aka Mark Twain) received one of the first U.S. patents for suspenders in 1871. The patent was specifically issued for “Adjustable and Detachable Straps for Garments.” Unfortunately, everything that Sam attached his suspenders to instantly became uncomfortable, so it’s a good thing he had a backup career plan.

Although suspenders fell out of favor in the early 1900s, at least one doctor in Chicago proclaimed, “There are more big stomachs caused by the wearing of a belt than any other one thing I know of.” Dr. V.S. Cheney in 1928 urged people, instead, to practice “posture, exercise and the wearing of suspenders.”

