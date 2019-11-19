Universe Mashup: 5 different shows all smashed into one weekend, Nov. 22 & 23

Five different planetarium shows will be smashed into one weekend at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creed Rd. in Prescott at various times on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.

Show dates and times:

Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. - Phantom of the Universe

Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. - Edge of Darkness

Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. - Beyond our Solar System: Exploring Alien Worlds

Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. - Our Many Moons

Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. - Across the Visible Universe

For show descriptions and to purchase tickets, visit universemashup.tix.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event