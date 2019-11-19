Universe Mashup: 5 different shows all smashed into one weekend, Nov. 22 & 23
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 11:55 p.m.
Five different planetarium shows will be smashed into one weekend at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creed Rd. in Prescott at various times on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.
Show dates and times:
- Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. - Phantom of the Universe
- Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. - Edge of Darkness
- Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. - Beyond our Solar System: Exploring Alien Worlds
- Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. - Our Many Moons
- Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. - Across the Visible Universe
For show descriptions and to purchase tickets, visit universemashup.tix.com.
