Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 19
Teacher of the Month: Derek Evans

Derek Evans

Derek Evans

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 5:06 p.m.

Lake Valley Elementary School is honored and proud to recognize Derek Evans, K-3 Student Support Center Teacher, as the November HUSD VIP. Evans has been an educator for 24 years, he has taught in three different states, and this is his 5th year here at Lake Valley Elementary. I have been lucky enough to work with him the last four years and I can share without a doubt that he is one of a kind!

Evans is one of the most dedicated, caring and hardworking individuals you will ever meet. He always puts students first in his decisions and leads with his heart. He is collaborative with all the teachers as well as the numerous paraprofessionals that he supervises and supports in their growth. He does this with a smile on his face and the true heart of a teacher.

This year he has taken on a new role in not only supporting K-3 for our Student Support Center, but also assisting our other SSC teacher in supporting some of our 4-6th grade students. He does this without question and is always willing to jump in where help is needed. His dedication is never in question and his drive to support students shines out of his day to day hectic daily schedule.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.

