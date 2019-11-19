OFFERS
Raising Prescott: A newsroom debate on top 3 foods for Thanksgiving

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 9:36 p.m.

The holidays are upon us, and with Thanksgiving around the corner, the Courier newsroom somehow entrenched itself into another never-ending debate. Like any other civil debate between colleagues, rules were set and a straw poll was taken. Full disclosure, not everyone who works in our editorial department was in the newsroom to participate, so take this column as you will.

The question: If you had to choose only three, what foods would you eat on Thanksgiving Day?

It’s impressive what journalists argue about, but apparently food items on a day when people in this country sit around a table with family and friends to give thanks for what they have can produce quite the discussion.

Our answers? Mostly what you’d expect: Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, cranberry sauce, yams, candied yams, sweet potatoes, black olives, corn bread, pumpkin pie, apple pie, cherry pie, cheese and crackers, among others.

OK, OK. I threw cheese and crackers in there on my own. Blame the Wisconsinite in the room.

As for our Top 3? That tally is as follows:

  1. Green bean casserole.

  2. Turkey.

  3. Stuffing.

There you have it folks, the Top 3 Thanksgiving foods, per your Courier newsroom! Cranberry sauce was barely on the outside looking in at fourth, by the way.

This fun debate of course got me thinking of odd Thanksgiving foods people eat every year. According to mentalfloss.com, the most 10 unconventional Thanksgiving dinner options are:

  1. Thanksgiving ramen.

  2. Pumpkin pie pops.

  3. Bacon-wrapped gator turducken.

  4. Turkey and cranberry cupcake.

  5. Popcorn.

  6. Sushi roll.

  7. Mussels.

  8. Butternut old-fashioned (bourbon drink).

  9. All-in-one cake (features stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey and frosting on top with marshmallows).

  10. Leftover pizza.

Till next time. Happy early Thanksgiving!

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

