Prescott Regional Airport hosts TSA PreCheck enrollment Dec. 3 to Dec. 6
The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck Mobile RV will at the Prescott Regional Airport – Ernest A. Love Field (PRC) from Tuesday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 6, according to a news release from the City of Prescott.
The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the long-term parking lot, near the airport administration building at 6546 Crystal Lane.
TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy an efficient screening experience. For TSA PreCheck travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. TSA PreCheck is one of the Trusted Traveler programs available and convenient for those passengers travelling throughout the United States. Enrollment in other Trusted Traveler programs such as Global Entry will not be available at this event.
Additionally, flying out of PRC just got easier for those passengers with TSA PreCheck, the news release stated, adding, “Passengers with TSA PreCheck now fully receive all benefits listed above by utilizing the TSA PreCheck lane. TSA PreCheck has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports.”
“We are very excited that IdentoGo has decided to bring the TSA PreCheck Mobile Enrollment RV to Northern Arizona making the enrollment process more convenient for our community. This will enable a smoother travel experience for those passengers flying out of PRC and throughout the nation,” said Robin Sobotta, airport director.
Appointments for the enrollment event are encouraged and limited on a first-come, first-served basis. The pre-enrollment process and appointments are available by visiting www.IdentoGo.com/RV
Attendees must bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of U.S. Citizenship (i.e. a passport or birth certificate; name on documents mush match exactly) and complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process. Once approved, a Known Traveler Number (KTN) will be issued and allow access to TSA PreCheck expedited security lanes.
The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.
More information on TSA PreCheck is available by visiting www.tsa.gov/precheck.
Information provided by TSA PreCheck.
