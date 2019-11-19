Obituary Notice: Maria N. Garcia

Maria N. Garcia, born September 15th, 1955 in Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on November 7th, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Ariz.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at First Christian Church, 6750 No. 7th Ave., in Phoenix, Ariz.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.