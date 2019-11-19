Obituary Notice: Maria N. Garcia
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 9:17 p.m.
Maria N. Garcia, born September 15th, 1955 in Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on November 7th, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at First Christian Church, 6750 No. 7th Ave., in Phoenix, Ariz.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers
- PV man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
- Boy on bicycle struck by car in Prescott Valley; not seriously injured
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: