Obituary: George Edward Myers

George Edward Myers was born September 12, 1959 in Oxnard, Calif. and passed from this life on November 3, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz., after a long illness. He was a graduate of Buena High School in Ventura, Calif. in 1977. He worked for Marie Callender’s restaurant in Ventura and briefly for an electronics firm in Moorpark, Calif., prior to relocating to Prescott, where he worked as a chef.

He had a great love of music. Some of his favorite bands were Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and Scorpions. His favorite Scorpions song was “Wind of Change.” His interest was more than just listening to the songs. He knew the history of many musicians. George also enjoyed watching the various nature programs, major league baseball and other sports. He also loved comedy movies including a recent favorite “The Lego Movie” George was preceded in death by his parents, George M. Myers and Margaret A. Myers of Ventura, Calif. He is survived by his brother, Ralph Myers and sister- in-law, Sharon Myers of Ventura, Calif. and brother, Mark Myers of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; niece, Kaitlyn Myers-Priest and her husband Harley Priest of Prescott Valley; nephew, Kevin Myers of Prescott Valley, nephew, Christopher Myers and wife Janelle Myers of Visalia, Calif. and great-nephews, Dryston Myers, Ethan Myers and Charlie Myers of Visalia, Calif. He was engaged at the time of his death to Jessica Reed of Prescott. She made him very happy and he often described how much he loved her. His health deteriorated rapidly over the last year, but she was always by his side often researching medical treatment options and helping with the many doctor appointments he had. The Myers family will always be thankful for the love and care she showed him.

The Myers family also wishes to acknowledge, Glenn and Suzy Wolf of Prescott, who opened their home to him over the last few years. He loved them like family. The following scripture best describes all of them: 1 Corinthians, 13:4-7, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres”.

We will miss George. We will miss his humor. His life will be celebrated at a private family memorial in Prescott Valley on November 23, 2019 at the home of Mark Myers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Liver Foundation.



Information provided by survivors.

