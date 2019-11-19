Obituary: Elaine Renee Rigden

Elaine Renee Rigden, wife of Tom Rigden, passed away on October 17, 2019 in Prescott, Arizona.

Elaine was born March 23, 1967 in Clarkston, Michigan to Victor and Karen (Koonce) Quigley. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern Michigan University and moved to Arizona to pursue a career in Business and Sales. With “drive” and a winning smile Elaine rose to Regional Vice-President of an Illinois-based company. She retired in 2019.

Elaine enjoyed all outdoor activities and volunteered as a Search Technician with the Central Arizona Mountain Rescue Association. As an enthusiastic member of a Phoenix hiking group she hiked all over Arizona including several rim-to-rim trips across the Grand Canyon. A trekking trip through Iceland in 2018 was a dream accomplishment for her.

In recent years Elaine forged new friendships in Northern Arizona as Owner-Publisher of the Flagstaff-Sedona Dog Magazine. She was a constant supporter of animal shelter and rescue fund raising.

Elaine is survived by her husband, C.T. Rigden of Prescott, Ariz. and her son, Zachary Aaron Lusk with his wife Isabella of Phoenix, Ariz. Her mother preceded her in death in 2019. Survivors also include her father, Victor Evan Quigley and three brothers, Victor (wife, Lacey) and Bruce (wife, Amy) all of Michigan and Tony (wife, Mindy) of Misawa Air Base, Japan.

The family wishes to thank Compassus for their kind hospice care of Elaine.

In memorium, the family suggests contributions to the Scholarship Fund of the local Sherrif’s Posse, YCMSP Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 95, Prescott, AZ, 86303. Private cremation and no services as per Elaine’s wishes. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

