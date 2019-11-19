Obituary: Douglas Walker
Douglas Walker, 86, of Prescott, Ariz., born in Norfolk, Virginia on October 4, 1933, passed away in Prescott, November 15, 2019. Doug served in the United States Army and was a graduate of Virginia Tech Engineering Department.
Doug is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ellen; his niece, Dee Landry (Mike); his nephew, J.C. Mayes (Christine); his niece, Nancy Page-Hill and grand-niece, Katy Mayes.
Memorial services to be held at the Hampton Funeral Home 240 South Cortez Street in Prescott on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be in his memory to the Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, AZ 86301 or The Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Centers, 3407 North Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
