Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard

Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard passed away on November 9,2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. Brenda was born in St. Cloud Minnesota on August 4, 1949. She was preceded in death by her father, Keneth Winter and her former husband Michael Howard. Brenda is survived by her mother, Vivian Taylor; son, Jay Howard; brothers, Jeff Winter and Eric Winter (Juliana) and her life partner, Bob Dorfman. Brenda moved to Prescott thirteen years ago from California and very much enjoyed all that Prescott and the surrounding area had to offer. From all the events on the Court House Square, to hiking the various trails around the city, to all the great bands and musical events to be heard in the area, she loved to take it all in. Prescott was truly her home town. She was a volunteer for the Highland Center for Natural History, a member of American Legion Post 108 Ladies Auxiliary and Post 108 American Legion Riders Supporter.

While in California, a walker and crew member in the Avon 39 Breast Cancer walks and a member of the Prescott Area Single Boomers meet-up group. Brenda very much enjoyed many activities, she was a goer. Dancing, bowling, Wind Jammer Cruises, motorcycle rides, cross country excursions, taking concerts at the many different venues around town, Taco Tuesdays at Tony’s To Bar, with her friends, hitting the dance floor on Friday and Saturday nights at Sidekicks Saloon. Her greatest love were the people she met along the way, who have since become cherished friends, who she loved so very much and loved being in their company.

If wealth could be measured by the amount of loving friends she had, Brenda was a millionaire. She will be very much missed forever. WE LOVE YOU SWEET LADY! A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation services entrusted to the Neptune Society.

Information provided by survivors.