New PV Police Chief Roser committed to the community

For the past 30 years, until his retirement, Steven Roser worked hard for the Phoenix Police Department.

Every once in a while, when he had a reprieve, he and his wife of 29 years would head north to Prescott and Prescott Valley for a breather.

The Rosers were drawn 80-plus miles northwest to Prescott Valley, which reminded Steve of his youth spent in Lakewood and Golden, Colorado, which featured unobstructed views of open fields and mountain ranges.

And, so, when Roser (pronounced ROSE-ur) was sworn in as Prescott Valley’s new police chief at the town council meeting Nov. 7 at the public library, he was grateful.

“It’s been just over a week, and it’s been a whirlwind,” Roser said from his office at police headquarters, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., Nov. 13. “Last week I was getting out and learning the ins and outs of the department in the community.”

Roser calls Prescott Valley P.D. an “excellent department.”

“I don’t foresee any issues or concerns,” he said. “I was brought in for the leadership aspect, to solidify the ridges and gaps between the lower echelon and the command.”

At the end of October, Security Baron, a security-based review, comparison and news site, analyzed the Top 49 safest cities in Arizona based on FBI crime statistics and ranked Prescott Valley 16th.

“Looking at the overall makeup of crime in Prescott Valley, there’s not anything that stands out,” Roser said. “We want to make Prescott Valley the safest city in northern Arizona.”

Roser’s an expert in drug enforcement. One of his primary goals here will be strengthening the department’s connections with Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT), an interagency task force, to “keep as much drugs and illegal substances out of the community as possible.”

TRAFFIC CONTROL

Roser said he’s spoken with Mayor Kell Palguta about the law enforcement needs of the community, which includes a “high emphasis on traffic control.”

Glassford Hill Road, a key north-south artery on the west side of town, will eventually be widened to three lanes in each direction to accommodate significant business and residential growth.

The Granville subdivision, for example, will be built out on the east and west sides of Glassford Hill Road, from north of Long Look Drive to Highway 89A. Roser said he’s counting on the Public Works Department for its efforts to improve roadways and the flow of traffic.

“We will continue to monitor for speeders,” he added. “Surprisingly, the issues and concerns with population in Phoenix are similar to Prescott Valley, it’s just on a smaller scale. We are cognizant of those issues. Growth is important to us; to imagine and envision what the future has to hold. The town needs to rise to that occasion.”

THE DEPARTMENT

Prescott Valley Police Department has 75 sworn officers and at least 25 civilian staffers for a town with a population of more than 45,000 people. However, six new recruits are scheduled to join the force in January, Roser said.

The department relies on its Citizens Academy volunteers to help “be our eyes and ears” in residential areas, he added.

“The more volunteers we have, the better,” Roser said. “We’re doing really well at this point with our staff. We can improve our community outreach.”

Roser’s an advocate of Virtual Block Watch, a voluntary program in which homeowners and businesses can use video surveillance, or closed circuit TV, to look out for suspicious activity.

Video footage is not monitored by police. Roser says the program was beneficial in Phoenix and that it could work in Prescott Valley with town attorney approval.

“Homeowners allow law enforcement to take video of their front yards [for example] to further investigative leads,” Roser said. “Homeowners have complete control of the cameras. If we’re investigating crimes, detectives and officers will ask for permission for viewing videos.”

Roser, who was a uniformed lieutenant in Phoenix, said he plans to go out on patrol with officers here once he becomes acclimated to his new position.

“It’s important for officers in the police department to be on the same page; to engage with each other and the community,” Roser said. “I want a proactive culture to show the public we’re responsive to various crimes here and we’re diligent in our efforts in a timely manner.

“I want to stay as long as I can [as chief] and do the right thing for the police department and the community.”