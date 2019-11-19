OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 19
MVD begins Sky Harbor AZ Travel ID awareness campaign: Outreach comes as holiday travel season approaches

During peak travel times, ADOT representatives are stationed at strategic locations in Terminal 4 to answer basic questions and to provide hand flyers that explain what the AZ Travel ID is and how to get one. The flyers outline the documents needed and encourage people to start the application process at aztravelid.com.

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 9:52 p.m.

If you see Arizona Department of Transportation employees at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix beginning this holiday travel season, don’t be surprised. They’re raising awareness about the AZ Travel ID.

The AZ Travel ID is the driver license or ID card that meets the new federal ID requirements that the U.S. Transportation and Security Administration will impose at all airport security checkpoints beginning Oct. 1, 2020.

“Getting this vital information into the hands of flyers is crucial as the October, 2020 deadline approaches, and that’s why MVD is making this added commitment to raising awareness,” MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards said.

“The AZ Travel ID is easy to get, costs less than obtaining a passport and is the most convenient solution for getting through airport security and not taking the risk of missing your flight when the new ID rules go into place,” Bowser-Richards added.

The AZ Travel ID is available at all MVD offices statewide and many Authorized Third Party offices as well. MVD appointments are encouraged, but not required, and can be made at servicearizona.com.

For more information about MVD and Authorized Third Party locations and services: azdot.gov/mvd.

Information provided by the Motor Vehicle Department.

