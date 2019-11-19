MVD begins Sky Harbor AZ Travel ID awareness campaign: Outreach comes as holiday travel season approaches
If you see Arizona Department of Transportation employees at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix beginning this holiday travel season, don’t be surprised. They’re raising awareness about the AZ Travel ID.
The AZ Travel ID is the driver license or ID card that meets the new federal ID requirements that the U.S. Transportation and Security Administration will impose at all airport security checkpoints beginning Oct. 1, 2020.
During peak travel times, ADOT representatives are stationed at strategic locations in Terminal 4 to answer basic questions and to provide hand flyers that explain what the AZ Travel ID is and how to get one. The flyers outline the documents needed and encourage people to start the application process at aztravelid.com.
“Getting this vital information into the hands of flyers is crucial as the October, 2020 deadline approaches, and that’s why MVD is making this added commitment to raising awareness,” MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards said.
“The AZ Travel ID is easy to get, costs less than obtaining a passport and is the most convenient solution for getting through airport security and not taking the risk of missing your flight when the new ID rules go into place,” Bowser-Richards added.
The AZ Travel ID is available at all MVD offices statewide and many Authorized Third Party offices as well. MVD appointments are encouraged, but not required, and can be made at servicearizona.com.
For more information about MVD and Authorized Third Party locations and services: azdot.gov/mvd.
Information provided by the Motor Vehicle Department.
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers
- PV man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
- Boy on bicycle struck by car in Prescott Valley; not seriously injured
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: