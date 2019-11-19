OFFERS
Mayor, much of council against paying for a professionally-done community survey
Once a victim of the recession and now social media, are traditional surveys fading?

At a town council study session Nov. 14 at the public library’s auditorium, the mayor and council seemed content to keep it that way. Surveys are expensive, oftentimes costing multiple thousands of dollars. (Courier stock photo)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 2:38 p.m.

From 2000 to 2005, Prescott Valley paid for a professionally-done biennial survey, which primarily asked the community’s residents to weigh in on town services that they either wanted or thought needed improvement.

In 2007, the town council agreed to conduct a 10-question National Citizens Survey. Then, the Great Recession hit and surveys were slashed from the budget.

More than a decade later, the economy has improved, but there’s still no survey. At a town council study session Nov. 14 at the public library’s auditorium, the mayor and council seemed content to keep it that way. Surveys are expensive, oftentimes costing multiple thousands of dollars.

“I’m not a fan of surveys, and it’s especially tough [to conduct one] on the phone,” Mayor Kell Palguta said.

Councilman Rick Anderson openly questioned the idea.

“How many of our residents want to spend money on a survey? I am also not a fan,” he said.

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye also seemed concerned about the expense.

“In the past, I’ve always enjoyed surveys,” Nye said. “But it is too expensive.”

As this town of more than 45,000 people continues to grow, the demands on public services are expected to increase. Therefore, proponents of public surveys would say that a responsible municipal government would want current feedback from its residents to serve its constituents.

Palguta and others on the council would agree, but Palguta believes it’s more cost effective to conduct a Facebook poll, for example. Anderson suggested including written surveys in residents’ water bills and notifying them on social media at no cost.

“We can certainly do that,” said Deputy Town Manager Ryan Judy, who presented the idea for possible renewal of a town survey to council Nov. 14.

Palguta said he has 17,000 followers on Facebook and that if he conducted a survey once a week for three months, he could come up with “a good core” of people for an effective survey. Volunteers in the Citizens Academy might help crunch the numbers, it was also suggested.

“It’s a multi-pronged approach,” Palguta added.

Judy also mentioned Yavapai College as a possibility for helping the town conduct a citizen survey.

TO TAX OR NOT TO TAX?

A major sticking point during the council’s conversation centered on whether the town should assess a property tax to pay for additional services in the future. In recent weeks, it’s been debated multiple times whether the town should help foot the bill for public transit in the Quad Cities.

Any property tax or sales tax proposals would ultimately need voters’ approval. “I don’t like how many times we mention a property tax because it produces very negative pressure,” Nye said. “I don’t like negative pressure put on our populace.”

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski reiterated a point he’s made before – that if the town wants to add new services, it will “have to expand the pie.” In other words, rather than cut current services the town provides in its budgetary pie, it would need another revenue source to pay for new services.

“We have to attach a ramification for paying for it,” he said.

Palguta said that if he and council listen to the citizens in informal polling, they could then “figure out a different way to do the pie.”

“We could make room for something else if it’s needed,” he added.

Rather than levy a property tax, Prescott Valley could decide to raise the cost of impact fees, which the town assesses to developers to help pay for the cost of new development.

“We could address development impact fees,” Anderson said. “We can look at it, even if we don’t raise it.”

Tarkowski mentioned that the new park in the Granville subdivision on Glassford Hill Road was built with development impact fees.

“We may need new impact fees to address more needs, but we must stay competitive in the market,” Tarkowski said.

Councilwoman Lori Hunt said the town should examine its impact fee structure along with cost of living increases to decide which services are most important to the town’s residents. She also seemed to prefer that if a survey were conducted that it be professionally done.

“It’s premature to do a survey without a consultant on board [to assist] with branding and survey questions,” she added.

