Letter: Water Supply

Prescott’s running out of water and our City Council is seriously considering selling vast amounts of it to the Arizona Eco Development Co. (AED) which is planning on building a huge resort plus 6,500-plus homes in our Granite Dells.

Simply put, they can’t “develop” the Dells unless the Prescott City Council sells them our water. The Big Chino Aquifer is where we get our water and it’s currently being pumped out three times faster than it’s being replenished. Does the Prescott City Council think the aquifer is equipped to supply enough water for these sprawling developments? It clearly isn’t. Selling our water to those outside our city limits will be the death of Prescott.

Patricia Thomas

Prescott