Letter: Tom Cantlon’s column

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 4:45 p.m.

Editor:

Wow! I was amazed at Tom Cantlon’s column prompted by my letter on cognitive memory issues and its effect on politics. Much of his column referred to years past exchanges we had including several clearly sarcastic photos-cartoons from me. I had no idea Mr. Cantlon was keeping a file.

As with all media we consume and books we read, the author’s product comes from material referenced and presented with the verbiage by the author. And of course, it is easy for reviewed documents to be ignored if they do not lend themselves to the position the author wishes to convey. Thus the need for cognitive skills to provide for a retained value of the author and the book as read.

As an author of many published materials, I am as guilty as anyone of being selective of my sources and references. After all, the goal is presenting a position I have taken on a subject and with the hope it is accepted by the reader.

Near the conclusion of Tom Cantlon’s column, he states, “You can debate ideas, but with real facts.” I agree! As a constitutional conservative I support bonafide, verified sourced facts that may or may not be considered real by, Snopes, FactCheck, PolitiFact or….; Tom Cantlaon.

Tom Steele

Prescott Valley

Letter: Rebuttal: Tom Canton’s column
Letter to the editor: Response to Cantlon
Cantlon: Steele warning of fake stories?
Letter: Cantlon should use more facts
Letter: Cantlon 'facts' don't add up

