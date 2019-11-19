Letter: DACA column

Editor:

I would like to thank Brian Bergner for his Nov. 12 reasoned defense of DACA recipients. I am grateful for the important truths he told.

Dreamers in our community are students, they serve in the military and they work in our local establishments. They have been here since early childhood as full contributing members of society. They enrich our lives every day and if these young people were to be sent to their countries of origin, they would be lost and bewildered. How does a young person “start” a new life with no family support, no job, and perhaps minimal language skills.

We need a common-sense focus on this issue. Dreamers are not “undocumented,” they are also not “illegal.” They are our friends and neighbors, and we must support their quest for permanent legal status in this country.

Rosemary Dixon

Chairwoman: Prescott Indivisible