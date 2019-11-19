Letter: DACA column
Editor:
I would like to thank Brian Bergner for his Nov. 12 reasoned defense of DACA recipients. I am grateful for the important truths he told.
Dreamers in our community are students, they serve in the military and they work in our local establishments. They have been here since early childhood as full contributing members of society. They enrich our lives every day and if these young people were to be sent to their countries of origin, they would be lost and bewildered. How does a young person “start” a new life with no family support, no job, and perhaps minimal language skills.
We need a common-sense focus on this issue. Dreamers are not “undocumented,” they are also not “illegal.” They are our friends and neighbors, and we must support their quest for permanent legal status in this country.
Rosemary Dixon
Chairwoman: Prescott Indivisible
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers
- PV man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
- Boy on bicycle struck by car in Prescott Valley; not seriously injured
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: