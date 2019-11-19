OFFERS
Interfaith council to host ‘Celebration of Thanks’ Nov. 21

The St. Luke's Episcopal Church Bell Choir performs during last year’s Celebration of Thanks concert. The 2019 event, "Many Voices of Thanks," will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Street in Prescott. (Richard Haddad/WNI file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 9:15 a.m.

photo

The Quad City Interfaith Council (QCIC) is hosting its sixth annual community interfaith “Celebration of Thanks” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St. in Prescott.

The evening will include a candle-lighting ceremony, children and adult choirs, and other live musical performances by local groups and soloists from a variety of religious faiths throughout the quad cities. There will also be brief Thanksgiving readings and congregational singing.

All are welcome to this free social and concert. Gratitude, friendship and understanding are the hallmarks of this event.

The public is invited to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Prescott Community Cupboard, but a donation is not required to enjoy the celebration.

For more information, contact Molly Freibott at azfaithbridge@gmail.com.

Information from Quad City Interfaith Council.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

