Interfaith council to host ‘Celebration of Thanks’ Nov. 21

The Quad City Interfaith Council (QCIC) is hosting its sixth annual community interfaith “Celebration of Thanks” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St. in Prescott.

The evening will include a candle-lighting ceremony, children and adult choirs, and other live musical performances by local groups and soloists from a variety of religious faiths throughout the quad cities. There will also be brief Thanksgiving readings and congregational singing.

All are welcome to this free social and concert. Gratitude, friendship and understanding are the hallmarks of this event.

The public is invited to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Prescott Community Cupboard, but a donation is not required to enjoy the celebration.

For more information, contact Molly Freibott at azfaithbridge@gmail.com.

Information from Quad City Interfaith Council.

