Humboldt Unified finishes third at Mingus Mountain tourney
Prep Wrestling
COTTONWOOD — The Humboldt Unified wrestling team — comprised of wrestlers from Prescott Valley’s Bradshaw Mountain, Glassford Hill, and Liberty Traditional Middle Schools — won third place at the 28th Annual Mingus Mountain Wrestling Tournament on Monday, Nov. 4.
With a total 23 teams competing, Humboldt Unified scored the most total overall match points (40), had the most tech falls (three), and had the second most pins (31) in the tournament.
Humboldt Unified wrestlers who placed in the top four are as follows: Deion Zamaro of Bradshaw Mountain (first place, 78-lbs, 3-0), Jackson Perkins of Glassford Hill (second place, 142-lbs, 4-1), Gabriel Ricketts of Liberty Traditional (second place, 167-lbs, 6-1), Wallace Stooks of Glassford Hill (third place, 104-lbs, 6-2), Dustin Oen of Bradshaw Mountain (third place, 118-lbs, 4-2), Riley Nollet of Liberty Traditional (fourth place, 68-lbs, 4-2)
Somerton and Valiant College Prep of Chandler finished ahead of Humboldt Unified in first and second place, respectively. At the helm for Humboldt Unified are head coaches Bud Nollet and Jack Perkins and assistant coaches Robert Shegog and Danny Zamora.
