OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 20
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Humboldt Unified finishes third at Mingus Mountain tourney
Prep Wrestling

Humboldt Unified Middle School wrestling team poses for a photo during the Mingus Mountain Tournament on Monday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cottonwood. (Jack Perkins/Courtesy)

Humboldt Unified Middle School wrestling team poses for a photo during the Mingus Mountain Tournament on Monday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cottonwood. (Jack Perkins/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 11:11 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Humboldt Unified wrestling team — comprised of wrestlers from Prescott Valley’s Bradshaw Mountain, Glassford Hill, and Liberty Traditional Middle Schools — won third place at the 28th Annual Mingus Mountain Wrestling Tournament on Monday, Nov. 4.

With a total 23 teams competing, Humboldt Unified scored the most total overall match points (40), had the most tech falls (three), and had the second most pins (31) in the tournament.

Humboldt Unified wrestlers who placed in the top four are as follows: Deion Zamaro of Bradshaw Mountain (first place, 78-lbs, 3-0), Jackson Perkins of Glassford Hill (second place, 142-lbs, 4-1), Gabriel Ricketts of Liberty Traditional (second place, 167-lbs, 6-1), Wallace Stooks of Glassford Hill (third place, 104-lbs, 6-2), Dustin Oen of Bradshaw Mountain (third place, 118-lbs, 4-2), Riley Nollet of Liberty Traditional (fourth place, 68-lbs, 4-2)

Somerton and Valiant College Prep of Chandler finished ahead of Humboldt Unified in first and second place, respectively. At the helm for Humboldt Unified are head coaches Bud Nollet and Jack Perkins and assistant coaches Robert Shegog and Danny Zamora.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Young wrestler takes 3rd at meet
Local Sports in Brief: 9 HUSD wrestlers take home medals from Camp Verde dual
Chino Valley sends 6 wrestlers to state
Prep Wrestling Roundup: Prescott dominates Big Red Memorial
Trio of Bradshaw wrestlers going to state this week

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries