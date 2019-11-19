OFFERS
Editorial: Town taking signage, identity to next level

Chino Valley Review
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 4:57 p.m.

The Town of Chino Valley is growing up.

It was incorporated in 1970, and got its name in 1854 (from Army Cavalry Lt. A.W. Whipple, with “Chino” in Spanish for the curly grass growing here). It was the first Territorial Capital (1864) before that moved to Prescott; and it was strong in the railroad, taking over the Santa Fe, Prescott and Phoenix Railway activities in 1923.

The community has been here, been around the block.

Still, straddling Highway 89, it has no designated downtown, and needs something more.

The Town Council has been working on a new sign code, for instance, to clean up and clarify the feather signs. And, the council members are looking to better identify the town’s facilities.

“We don’t have the signs on our facilities for our town,” Mayor Darryl Croft said at last week’s council meeting. “We need to start looking like a real town. We need to start identifying our facilities so people that come into our town will know.”

This move was approved by the council members on a 4-2 vote. It involves a construction services agreement for up to $141,148.85 for the municipal buildings signage project.

We think it is a great idea. Gone should be directions of “that is across the street from” wherever.

If you’re new to town, clear signage is key.

This goes along with something we stated in the Sept. 18 edition of the Review, “Signs would make town even friendlier.”

Economic Project Manager Maggie Tidaback singled out signage for the recreation complex. The area has the baseball field, the soccer field, Aquatic Center, Community Center and the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center.

And those places often receive a lot of visitors from outside the area.

We certainly agree with Tidaback, who said town signage creates an identity.

Remove all doubt.

