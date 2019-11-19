Editorial: 6 ways for drivers, bicyclists to coexist on our Prescott Valley roads

Most of the community took a collective sigh of relief after hearing the young boy was OK after last week’s near catastrophe involving a Prescott Valley motorist and the young boy riding his bicycle.

The boy was struck by a car in Prescott Valley on Nov. 14 near the intersection of E. Lakeshore Dr. and W. Skoog Blvd. around 7:25 a.m.

The young rider was peddling along the sidewalk and pulled out into the roadway when a car was driving by. He reportedly, “flew over the hood,” according to Prescott Valley Police spokesperson Jerry Ferguson.

Suffering a sprained ankle and a few abrasions, the boy was transported to the hospital by a relative. No citations were issued, Ferguson told the Tribune.

“This is a reminder that operators of motor vehicles and bicycles are to follow the same traffic rules and guidelines,” Ferguson said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, hundreds of bicyclists die in traffic accidents involving motor vehicles, and thousands more are injured every year.

With that, the editorial board at the Prescott Valley Tribune thought it was a good time to revisit a few ways for cyclists and local drivers to coexist on our roadways. Here are six we could think of:

FOR BICYCLISTS

One: Inspect your ride. Sounds simple, but to ride safely, a bike must be in good working order.

Two: Follow the rules of the road, all of them. Bicyclists must stop for all traffic signals and stop signs, and should ride with the flow of traffic. And don’t forget to use hand signals when turning.

Three: Assume you’re invisible. Equip your bike with reflectors, wear eye-catching clothing or safety vests. And be sure to have a front and rear light.

FOR DRIVERS

Four: Cyclists are on the same level as motorists. Riders are entitled to share the road with you, so look carefully for them to turn and merge into traffic. Respect their right of way.

Five: Adjust your attitude. Drivers who get impatient with bikers may want to take a second and realize they are humans. They can’t go as fast as your car, so move with caution.

Six: Bikers are here to stay. People taking their bikes to work, to a friend’s house, or to the store is becoming more common than ever. Especially with roads being retrofitted with bike lanes.

Stay safe everyone!