Could Prescott Valley get a YMCA?

After learning on Nov. 1 the results of a recent feasibility study, Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta said the probability for building a new YMCA in town has grown.

During a final meeting with a consultant, a YMCA feasibility study returned nearly a 24 percent response rate from this community, which Palguta says is at least two to three times higher than the consultant’s average of between 8 and 10 percent for this type of project.

“When I ran for mayor, I said we needed this,” Palguta said Nov. 8. “It is the largest community [in the Quad Cities], and I couldn’t be happier.”

The consultant conducted research to estimate the demand for a Y in Prescott Valley. At least 1,000 people out of the 5,000 people who received a survey responded.

“They are usually happy when 5 to 8 percent of the surveys that go out come back,” Palguta said. “A 24 percent response is unheard of in this survey.”

Survey respondents came from Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt and the east side of Prescott. They showed a willingness to pay for the services a YMCA provides.

“The support is obvious,” Palguta added. “The consultant [a third party] has done 80 surveys on the YMCA and has never felt more comfortable about one than the PV survey. They said, ‘We’d tell you if it wouldn’t work. If they build it, people will come.’”

A Prescott Valley YMCA would serve under the same board of directors as the Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St. Prescott Y Executive Director Damon Olsen would spearhead the project in PV.

Olsen said the Prescott Y has jurisdiction over this area.

“So, if a community desires a Y, they talk to us and we do the investigating,” he added. “Does this community have enough interested people? Then we decide if we do a deeper dive.”

That deeper dive, which is the tallest hurdle, will be generating money for the project.

Olsen’s committee has conducted two studies, including a surface study to test two potential sites in PV.

The most promising site rests south of Bob Edwards Park on East Long Look Drive. It’s a 4-acre parcel that was dedicated by the Fain family in hopes that it would become a future full-facility YMCA, Olsen said, similar to the Prescott Y. The Prescott Y’s main building is 50,000 square feet. A cost analysis and a facility layout for a PV YMCA are on the immediate horizon.

“Then we’ll get the numbers and engage a funding group so we’ll know how much money it will take to build a facility,” Olsen said. “We’re looking at all ways to get it done.”

Palguta said a committee would be charged with developing renderings for a new YMCA. Then, in the six to eight weeks afterward, a proposal would be put in front of the town council to consider at a work study session.

“A Y in any community is a great thing to have,” Olsen said. “It does so many things.”

Olsen, who has experience building a new Y in Phoenix, said a new Y in Prescott Valley could cost anywhere from $10 to $15 million, although that’s only an estimate. A capital feasibility committee would seek out donors and conduct a study.

“There is still a lot of work to be done, and we will be moving on to the next phase of identifying potential funding sources and rough plans for future costs and plans associated with a new build,” Palguta added on his Facebook page. “So we will continue moving forward until someone or something prevents us from reaching our ultimate goal.”

Palguta grew up in a small, rural town without a YMCA. He said the services a Y provides to all people and age groups is important, whether it’s water aerobics, sports, or offering classes on various activities.

“It’s so huge for our area,” he added. “You go on my Facebook page and one of my hottest topics, in the Top 5, are comments and those being shared about a YMCA. People want it, and we need it. I’m just excited to be at this point. It’s the closest we’ve been. We need community support behind us.”