Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 19
7 in 7: Kid science, celebration of thanks and crafters holiday bazaar

Patrick, at right, and Karmela Brower, in black shirt, donate a turkey outside the Prescott Valley Fry’s Food and Drug Store during last year's PV Chamber of Commerce Flying High Turkey Drive.(Courier file)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 9:45 p.m.

From a Celebration of Thanks to the Paulden Crafters Holiday Bazaar to learning about dark matter with the astronomy club, this week features lots to do in the Prescott area.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Give the kids a chance to use science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics to learn more about the natural world at the Prescott Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

The program will give them a chance to devise a plan to support local wildlife during the winter months then forage for natural materials to create a seasonal wreath. Meant for children ages 8-12, registration for the free event can be done at the Youth Desk or by calling 928-777-1537.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St.

2 – Join the Quad Cities Interfaith Council for the sixth annual Celebration of Thanks held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

Held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the event features more than a dozen musical performances, dance groups, poetry readings and uplifting comments from various humanitarian and faith-based groups. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free, though donations of canned and packaged foods to support area food banks will be accepted.

The celebration is nondenominational and designed to help the community celebrate the ideals that bring us together in an uplifting and entertaining manner.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church is located at 150 Fleury Ave. in Prescott

3 – Learn about dark matter and dark energy and how much of the universe is made of them with Dr. Quentin Bailey, professor of physics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at the Prescott Public Library during the Prescott Astronomy Club’s Third Thursday Star Talks held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

Bailey, in a talk titled “Dark Energy, Dark Matter and Cosmology,” will share how our knowledge of the observable universe has changed dramatically in the last two decades due to increasingly precise measurements and observations from dedicated ground observatories, satellite missions and more recent gravitational wave measurements. The current status of the Standard Cosmological Model of the Universe will also be discussed.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St. For more information, call Pat Birck at 928-778-6324.

4 – Head to Paulden between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, for the second annual Paulden Crafters Holiday Bazaar.

Held at the Paulden Community Center, the event will feature handcrafted seasonal crafts and gift ideas made by creative and talented local artisans as well as door prizes and 12 Thanksgiving Dinner Boxes. Proceeds will go toward the Saturday, Dec. 21, Santa Claus event to purchase toys for the children.

The Paulden Community Center is located at 24050 N. Marblehead Drive.

5 – Take part in the Passport to Savings event that begins at the Prescott Gateway Mall 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22.

Visit the participating businesses and collect a stamp from at least 15 of them to enter to win the grand prize. There will be only one grand prize winner. Passports are available to pick up form any of the participating businesses starting Friday and must be turned in by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

Participating businesses include Florian Floral Design & Events, Fox and Bear Kids Trading Post, Man at Leisure, John Christian Designs, Amy’s Indoor Outdoor Exchange, AZTwisted Temptations, Valley Hobby, The Prescott Art Market, Allini Natural Body & Bath, The Dugout, Dairy Queen, Urban Thrifties, Jarz of Clay, Third Shot Coffee, Game On, Pralines of Prescott Homemade Candy Shoppe, Games People Play, Nate’s Arcade, Smooth’s Barber Shop, Signature Landscaping, Cozmic Potato, Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center and Addicted to Deals.

Prescott Gateway mall is located at 3250 Gateway Blvd.

6 – The Northern Arizona Suns present Pink Out, the fourth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by the Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

During the 5 p.m. home game Saturday, Nov. 23, the first 1,000 fans who come to the game at the Findlay Toyota Center will receive a clear tote bag. Pink T-shirts are also available for sale to help at the Northern Arizona Suns shop to support the YRMC BreastCare Center.

Tickets for the game start at $10 and can be purchased online at www.nazsuns.com/tickets.

The Findlay Toyota Center is located at 3201 N. Main St.

7 – Help the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce benefit the less fortunate of the community during the Flying High Turkey Drive 2019.

Held at Fry’s Food and Drug in Prescott Valley, the chamber will be collecting turkeys from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.

Fry’s Food and Drug is located at 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com

