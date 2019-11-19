OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Nov. 19
Weather  43.0 weather icon
3 pounds of cocaine hidden in car door found by deputies during traffic stop
Deputy noticed tooling marks on driver door panel

Marquis Jackson, 38, was arrested after three pounds of cocaine were found hidden in his vehicle during a traffic stop along Interstate 17 in the Cordes Junction area Saturday, Nov. 16.(YCSO/Courtesy)

Marquis Jackson, 38, was arrested after three pounds of cocaine were found hidden in his vehicle during a traffic stop along Interstate 17 in the Cordes Junction area Saturday, Nov. 16.(YCSO/Courtesy)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 11:28 a.m.

A Wisconsin man was arrested after authorities found three pounds of cocaine hidden inside one of his vehicle’s doors Saturday morning, Nov. 16.

Just before 7 a.m., a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputy noticed a grey 2019 Nissan Altima with Oklahoma plates tailing too close to another car along Interstate 17 in the Cordes Junction area, according to a YCSO news release.

The deputy pulled the Nissan over for the moving violation and spoke to the driver and sole occupant Marquis Jackson, 38, from Wisconsin.

When asked about his travel plans, Jackson was “extremely nervous” and provided “confusing and contradictory” answers, the release states.

Based on his training and experience, the deputy suspected Jackson was transporting some sort of contraband and asked to search the car, which Jackson agreed to.

photo

An exposed door frame showing tool marks. Three pounds of cocaine were found in the doorframe after a traffic stop along Interstate 17 in the Cordes Junction area Saturday, Nov. 16. (YCSO/Courtesy)

When the deputy began searching on the driver’s side, he noticed tooling marks and scratches in the paint next to the edge of the driver’s door panel, the release states.

Using a wedge tool, the deputy was able to see a package at the bottom of the door wrapped in black duct tape.

Believing these to be drugs, the deputy detained Jackson and had the car towed under deputy supervision to YCSO’s evidence building so the package could be safely removed, YCSO reported.

photo

A package containing three pounds of cocaine. It was found hidden in a vehicle being driven along Interstate 17 in the Cordes Junction area Saturday, Nov. 16. (YCSO/Courtesy)

The contents of the package, which weighed three pounds, tested positive for cocaine, according to the release. Jackson claimed he was unaware that drugs were hidden in the door.

Jackson was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges including possession of drugs for sale, transportation of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in-custody on a $100,000 bond.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

