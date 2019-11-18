Yavapai College launches coaching program

Yavapai College, which serves more than 7,000 students, has announced a new initiative designed to help students enroll and graduate on time while unlocking tuition reimbursement benefits to offset the cost of their degrees.

To develop and operate the program, the college partnered with InsideTrack, a student success organization that supports thousands of programs in driving stronger enrollment, completion and career outcomes for students.

At a time when tuition-free college or “college promise” programs are on the rise, YC Promise offers Yavapai County residents who complete their high school diploma or GED an opportunity to earn a tuition-free degree at Yavapai College, if they complete the degree within seven semesters after graduation.

The partnership will provide personalized coaching from InsideTrack’s professional coaches to 150 students participating in the program.

Utilizing a blend of structured and on-demand communication via voice, email and text messaging, InsideTrack coaches will work with students to develop critical, non-academic skills, such as time- and stress-management, planning and self-motivation, to help them successfully navigate challenges outside of the classroom, like balancing academic, campus and professional responsibilities.

By providing support to help YC Promise students stay on track, the college aims to sustainably grow the program.

“More than simply providing access, the YC Promise is about motivating students to earn an Associate’s Degree,” said Clint Ewell, vice president of finance and administrative services at Yavapai College. “Most of our students are first-generation students, and can struggle to navigate the enrollment process, connect with the support resources available to them on campus and manage the complex realities of the college experience. InsideTrack’s coaching adds a powerful layer of support to help these students earn free degrees and go on to fulfilling careers.”

In addition to coaching students in the YC Promise program, Yavapai College also partnered with InsideTrack to better support potential students during the enrollment process. Starting in late August, InsideTrack engaged nearly 1,300 prospective Yavapai College students, to help them enroll in the YC Promise program, as well as gather information for the institution about why students choose not to enroll at the college or opt into the YC Promise program.

InsideTrack is currently preparing a report for the college’s leadership on insights and trends discovered through this process to guide the development of new enrollment processes and policies to better serve prospective students.

“The value of postsecondary education is clear, but students often face obstacles outside the classroom that knock them off track, such as financial difficulties or conflicting academic, personal and professional responsibilities,” said Wakashan West, associate vice president of Partner Success at InsideTrack. “In response, forward-thinking institutions like Yavapai College are providing students with new incentives and resources, such as the YC Promise program, to overcome challenges and graduate on time. We’re excited to work hand-in-hand with the college to support and grow the YC Promise program and establish it as a model for other institutions across the country.”

Information provided by Yavapai College.