OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 18
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott VA's top executive Oemcke to retire at end of December

Barbara Oemcke arrived at the VA in March 2017. (Courier file art)

Barbara Oemcke arrived at the VA in March 2017. (Courier file art)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: November 18, 2019 8:38 p.m.

From the time she was appointed to her post in March 2017, the Prescott VA Medical Center Director Barbara Oemcke has been a busy lady.

On Monday, Oemcke announced she will retire as of Dec. 31, concluding a 36-year career in health care, the last 29 of those spent with the federal VA system.

Oemcke and her husband, Mike, a Vietnam veteran, moved to Prescott from Oregon where she was serving as the associate medical director at the VA’s Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinic in White City. Oemcke has a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and a master’s degree in business administration. She and her husband together have five children and six grandchildren.

In her tenure at the Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System, her first position as medical center director, the VA has been in a growth mode to the tune of more than $30 million of renovation and expansion projects. One of Oemcke’s early privileges was opening the 5,000 square-foot expanded spinal cord injury center.

In the next few years, the federal VA is expected to spend millions more on improvements.

One of her pet projects is an enhanced use lease arrangement that will allow a private developer to renovate six historic, former officer quarters into housing for at-risk and homeless veterans. With that novel project, the VA will retain ownership, but a selected developer absorbs costs and maintenance for up to 75 years.

Since Oemcke’s arrival, the VA census has expanded from about 26,000 veterans to over 29,000 today.

As with any position, Oemcke has faced her share of challenges.

In July 2018, Oemcke endured a tension-laden loss of more than a dozen top administrators, including two members of the top administrative team that have since been replaced. She was charged with correcting deficiencies in its 85-bed short- and long-term convalescence center, the Community Living Center, after it received the federal VA’s lowest score. The facility has since seen significant improvement, and is now slated for renovation and expansion.

photo

VA Medical Center Director Barbara Oemcke speaks at the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Parade in Prescott. Oemcke says that she will retire at the end of December. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Oemcke also oversaw the installation of a new communication system that was targeted as a means to enhance the ability for veterans to more promptly reach, and receive messages, from their medical teams.

In a news release, Oemcke was credited with making changes to human resources processes and imposing strategies for proper financial management.

The VA continues to roll out changes imposed by the new federal Mission Act that offers veterans improved access to community care when VA services are not available or there are long wait times.

Oemcke, too, has proved a vocal advocate for offering recruitment incentives suitable to attract more medical practitioners to the more rural regions of this state. This VA serves over 65,000 square miles.

From the start of her administration, Oemcke voiced a willingness to listen to veterans’ praise and criticism. She maintained that philosophy, overseeing numerous Town Hall meetings where she informed veterans about the organization and responded to their concerns and suggestions.

“I think Barbara did a nice job trying to fill a lot of open clinical positions that impacted the quality of care and quality measurements. So that was an improvement,” said City Councilman Phil Goode, an executive leader with both the local American Legion post and Veterans of Foreign War post.

A fellow Rotarian, Goode said Oemcke’s announcement came as a surprise.

“I hope the next director can continue the efforts she has made … I know it will take some time to find a quality executive director to replace her. I look forward to the opportunity to work with the new director when that person gets on board to support health care for veterans in our community,” Goode said.

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli said Oemcke did a “tremendous job” keeping veteran needs’ as a top priority.

Amid all the construction, and ongoing improvements, Mengarelli said Oemcke maintained a good working relationship with the city. He cited her as a “thoughtful and community-minded” leader.

“We will miss her in town,” Mengarelli said.

The federal VA will appoint an interim director to serve at the VA until a new permanent director is found, a news release stated on Monday.

“I will forever think of Prescott as one of the best places to live, work and play,” Oemcke said Monday. “I am honored to have been part of serving veterans in Northern Arizona, to have had the opportunity to improve our services and infrastructure so that veterans will continue to “Choose VA.”

“As I move into the next phase of life, I leave our VA in capable hands with a strong leadership team and 1,140 employees dedicated to serving veterans.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries