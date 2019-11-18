OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 18
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tatum scores 26 to lead Celtics over Suns 99-85
NBA

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, backs down Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, backs down Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 18, 2019 9:52 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Kemba Walker added 19 and the Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns 99-85 on Monday night.

Boston (11-2) had a 10-game winning streak snapped Sunday by the Sacramento Kings but bounced back with a relatively easy road victory. The Celtics led by 15 at halftime and never had their lead cut to less than nine in the second half.

Tatum shot 8 of 16 from the field and added 11 rebounds. Marcus Smart scored 17 points but left early in the fourth quarter because of a sprained right ankle.

Phoenix (7-5) was playing without starting point guard Ricky Rubio, who was out because of back spasms. The offense never looked comfortable without him, relying on individual plays instead of their usual crisp ball movement.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 20 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15.

Phoenix shot just 40% from the field, including 28% from 3-point range, and had its lowest-scoring game of the season.

Phoenix had a 38-37 lead midway through the second quarter but Boston closed on a 20-4 run to take a 57-42 halftime lead. Walker finished the rally by blowing past two Suns defenders and making a layup as time expired.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston missed nine of its first 10 shots but rallied for a 26-22 lead after one quarter. ... Smart (sprained right ankle) limped off the court and went straight to the locker room. He didn’t return. ... Brad Wanamaker scored 10 points off the bench. ... Daniel Theis had no points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Suns: Rubio’s issues with back spasms were announced less than an hour before the game. Jevon Carter started in his place. Carter finished with three points and two assists in 25 minutes. ... Booker came into the game averaging 31 points against Boston over seven career games, which was his highest against any opponent.

UP NEXT

Suns travel to face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tatum has 23, Morris 20 to lift Celtics over Suns
Irving, Celtics rally from 22 down to top Suns 116-109 in OT
Rozier, Tatum help Celtics beat 76ers 117-101
NBA: Irving scores 19 to lead Celtics past Suns
Celtics beat Cavs 96-83 in Game 5, lead East finals 3-2

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries