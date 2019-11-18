Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
A very wet week is shaping up across Northern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Bellemont.
Widespread rainfall is expected to begin midday Tuesday, Nov. 18, and continue through Friday, Nov. 22.
That rain will change over to snow Wednesday night for areas above 7,000 feet, according to the NWS.
Total rainfall for the week may reach 2 to 3 inches in the quad-city area, according to the forecast. Some areas may see flash flooding, so be wary of low lying area and road crossings. As the NWS likes to advertise, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
High temperatures Wednesday through Friday won’t break out of the upper 40s in the Prescott area. This is 20-25 degrees cooler than what the Quad-cities have been experiencing recently.
The weather appears to clear up by the weekend, with high temperatures warming up to the mid-50s.
