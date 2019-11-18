Pet of the Week: Luna
Originally Published: November 18, 2019 7:51 p.m.
Luna is a very loving 7-year-old sweetie. She is a pretty black domestic shorthair. She was relinquished when her owner had to go into a long-term care facility. Luna loves attention and would do best being the only cat.
Luna is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spapyed. If you would like to learn more about her, please contact Suzy at 928-848-6191 or read about him on UAF’s website www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.
Information about volunteering with UAF’s foster program is available on UAF’s website.
