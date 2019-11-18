Pet of the Week: Emie

Sweet and affectionate Emie is always on the lookout for an empty lap in which to sit or take a nap. She is very playful and would do well in an active household. Emie is a pretty, shorthair gray and white tuxedo who was born 10/21/14.

Emie is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spayed. If you would like to learn more about her, please contact Suzy at 928-848-6191 or read about her on UAF’s website www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To start the process of adopting this cat, please fill out the matchmaking form on the UAF website.

Information about volunteering with UAF’s foster program is available on UAF’s website.

