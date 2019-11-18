Pet of the Week: Dolce

Hi, my name is Dolce and I am part of the Designer Group. My DOB is 4-7-19. We were taken into foster with our mom when we were one week old, and now we are at The Catty Shack. We have soft, velvety coats and I have medium-length fur. I am a very observant and interested girl, but I can hold my own in the playing department too. Come and meet me at the Catty Shack during adoption hours Tues-Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.