Letter: Welcome biking lanes
Editor: I recently used the newly painted biking lanes along the Gurley and Thumb Butte Roads towards the Thumb Butte parking lot. The need to establish safe hiking and walking trails from our city center to Thumb Butte and the Granite Dells should be an important priority. This is a welcome first step in living up to our reputation as a bike-friendly town.
Many of our visitors travel to Prescott to enjoy our extensive network of superb trails that thread through spectacular terrain and are perplexed at the lack of accessibility from the downtown area. Unfortunately, the new biking lanes end abruptly at the western edge of the city’s perimeter. Surely the county could rustle up the cash to complete the last mile to the Thumb Butte trailheads.
Absent pedestrian sidewalks for most of the distance along Thumb Butte Road — making walking and biking a hazardous undertaking — these biking lanes are a welcome addition for both bikers and walkers bringing a measure of safety as they share long sections of the road with vehicular traffic. However, the tree-lined, shaded section of Thumb Butte road immediately to the east of the Hassayampa entrance is a potential death trap waiting for its first victim. Pedestrians and women with strollers are at serious risk of injury along this section. The city needs to take action! A sign on this section warning motorists of a 25 mph speed limit is no substitute for sidewalks where locals can walk without fearing for their lives.
Roy H. Smith
Prescott
