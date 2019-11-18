Letter: Abandoning the Kurds

Editor: For a century the U.S. has treated the Kurds as means rather than ends. The president’s decision to abandon the Kurds to the tender mercies of Turkey, the country responsible for the Armenian genocide, is just the most recent flagrant example.

In the 1920 Treaty of Sèvres, the victorious allies of World War I provided for an independent Kurdistan, but instead split the Kurds among five different countries. In the 1960s, 70s and 80s, the US periodically utilized and then abandoned the Kurds to ethnic cleansing, napalm attacks, and even poison gas massacres. In 1991, President George H. W. Bush called on the Kurds to rise up and overthrow Saddam Hussein, but then stood idly by while Saddam massacred them until public opinion finally forced him to institute a no-fly zone for their protection.

Shortly after pulling American support from the Kurds, the president announced he is sending troops to Saudi Arabia. Eleven thousand Kurds died fighting ISIS and they get ethnic cleansing. Thousands of Saudis fought for ISIS and they get US protection.

Just as Neville Chamberlain’s abandonment of Austria and the Sudetenland marked the end of his career, so should Trump’s craven abandonment of the Kurds mark the end of his.

Michael Monson