Recreational ice skating and ice hockey in Prescott Valley, Nov. 16 - Jan. 1
Originally Published: November 18, 2019 11:11 a.m.
Recreational ice skating and ice hockey is at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley from Nov. 16 through Jan. 1.
Bring the family out for some open skating. Skate rentals, sharpening and concessions are available.
Adults, 18 years and older, can participate in open hockey sessions and hockey leagues.
For more information on hours, prices, leagues and more, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com/ice-skating.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
Most Read
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- Obituary: Barbara Jean Denney
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- PV man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: