Green Party loses recognition as Arizona political party
PHOENIX — The Green Party is losing its status as a recognized political party in Arizona.
Voter registration figures released Monday show the Green Party with 6,406 members in Arizona.
That’s about 17 of every 10,000 registered voters. State law requires the party to have 67 of every 10,000 registered voters to be recognized by the state.
The Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties all met that threshold for the 2020 election. All those parties grew between April and October.
Arizona’s electorate is almost evenly split between Republicans, Democrats and independents, though the GOP remains Arizona’s largest political Party with 1.35 million members.
Republicans outnumber Democrats by about 140,000 registered voters.
