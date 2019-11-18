OFFERS
Garland, Raanta help Coyotes blank Kings 3-0
NHL

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) smiles as he celebrates a shutout win against the Los Angeles Kings with Coyotes center Phil Kessel (81) as time expires in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes defeated the Kings 3-0. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 18, 2019 10:12 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 Monday night.

Derek Stepan and Jakob Chychrun also scored, and Christian Dvorak and Nick Schmaltz had two assists apiece as the Coyotes won for the fourth time in five games. Schmaltz raised his point total to a team-high 18.

Raanta and Darcy Kuemper became the first goaltending tandem to post back-to-back shutouts for the Coyotes. Kuemper held the Calgary Flames scoreless Saturday night.

Raanta denied a breakaway attempt by Austin Wagner with 10:32 to play. Jack Campbell made 24 saves for Los Angeles, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Garland’s team-leading 10th goal came when Schmaltz centered a spinning puck to Dvorak, who got a stick on it and put a shot on goal. Garland was waiting to deflect the puck past Campbell at 3:12 of the first period.

Arizona took a 2-0 lead on its first power play, using precision passing to score at 14:48 of the first. Four players touched the puck on Stepan’s second goal in two games, with Dvorak centering to Stepan for a close-range wrist shot.

The Coyotes had been 1 for 26 on the power play until Stepan scored.

The Kings got a pair of power plays in the first 8:30 of the second, but couldn’t convert. The Coyotes cashed in on another power play with Chychrun’s goal off a no-look pass from Garland at 10:47 of the period.

NOTES: The Kings and Coyotes have a spirited rivalry in the Pacific Division, and to that end, a video explaining a banner inside Staples Center that honors singer Taylor Swift for the most sold-out performances at the venue was played inside Gila River Arena. Some believe the banner has been bad luck for the Kings, who have gone so far as to cover it up for home games — so Coyotes mascot Howler unveiled a Taylor Swift banner above the tunnel to the Kings’ dressing room during the first period to cheers from Arizona fans. ... Vinnie Hinostroza played in his 200th career game. ... The Coyotes’ next game is against Toronto, their only opponent outside the division between Nov. 16 and Dec. 3.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host the Maple Leafs on Thursday night in the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

More like this story

Garland scores twice, Coyotes top Vegas for 1st win
Goligoski, Hill lift Coyotes over Kings 4-3 in shootout
Tkachuk scores in OT to give Flames 4-3 win over Coyotes
4-goal 2nd period sends Coyotes past Blues
Coyotes, Kings split preseason home-and-home

