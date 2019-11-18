OFFERS
Enjoy activities and entertainment at the Festival of Trees, Nov. 20-23

Enter a winter wonderland filled with more than 40 Christmas trees decorated outrageously, glamorously and themed elegantly or comically by local businesses organizations and schools for you to view, vote on, and/or buy in an auction at Prescott Gateway Mall, Nov. 20-23. (Stock image)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 18, 2019 5 a.m.

Festival of Trees by Kind Defined by Kind Defined

Kind Defined presents the Festival of Trees 2019 at Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. from Wednesday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 23.

Enter a winter wonderland filled with more than 40 Christmas trees decorated outrageously, glamorously and themed elegantly or comically by local businesses organizations and schools for you to view, vote on, and/or buy in an auction.

Enjoy activities and entertainment every day including a Jingle Mingle social event and auction, Holiday Block Party and more.

For exact event dates, times and details visit the Festival of Trees 2019 Facebook page or call 928-582-1012.

Proceeds help Kind Defined give free workshops about kindness and family days to the quad city area. This event is sponsored by Findlay Subaru and hosted by the Prescott Gateway Mall.

