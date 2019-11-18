City launches study for runway extension at Prescott Regional Airport

Over the past summer, Prescott Regional Airport’s short runway length resulted in the loss of 515 passenger seats.

And since the start of service by commercial carrier SkyWest/United Express, the airport has lost 637 passenger seats.

Those lost seats add up. In 2020, when the airline will cease its additional daily flight to Denver during the summer months, the impacts are expected reach 6,100 lost seats.

HIGH AND HOT

The issue can be traced back, in part, to the relatively short length of the airport’s main runway of 7,619 feet.

That issue combines with Prescott’s high elevation and hot summer temperatures in which “density altitude” gives the aircraft reduced lift.

With a slower rate of climb, a longer takeoff distance is required, according to a presentation that Airport Director Robin Sobotta gave to the Prescott City Council this past week.

Sobotta has pointed out that Prescott’s climate and altitude give the airport the distinction of being a “hot and high” location.

In the summer of 2018, 15 passengers were asked to give up their seats on a flight to Los Angeles because weather conditions required the load to be lightened.

And when SkyWest/United Express announced the addition of a second daily flight to Denver in October, it came with the caveat that the second flight would pause operations from about June through October 2020 because of “the shorter runway length coupled with midday summer heat, which necessitates aircraft weight restrictions.”

EXTENSION STUDY LAUNCHES

For years, city officials have talked about the need for a longer runway.

This past week, the City Council kicked off the several-year-long process that could result in the addition of 2,381 feet, bringing the runway’s total length to about 10,000 feet.

After hearing Sobotta’s presentation during a study session, the council later approved a $198,944 Focused Runway Planning Study that will launch the process. The study is expected to take seven to eight months to complete, and the entire runway-extension process could take as long as seven years.

Sobotta emphasized that while the longer runway length would allow for slightly larger aircraft (74 seats opposed to the current 50-seat aircraft), it would not dramatically increase the plane size.

“A couple of things won’t happen,” Sobotta told the council. “We aren’t looking for appreciably larger aircraft. You will not see a DC-10 land here.”

The council approved a contract with Dibble Engineering to conduct the runway extension study.

Charlie McDermott, aviation planning manager with Dibble, said the study would help to determine the exact length needed in the runway extension. “It is important to find that perfect length,” he said.

The actual runway extension construction is likely still years away. Sobotta said the best-case scenario for completion would be about four and a half years, and the worst-case would be seven years.

The project is expected to cost upwards of $40 million — 95% of which could be covered by a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant.

AWAITING NEWS ON GRANT

Even as the city gets started on the process for a longer runway, officials continue to await news on an expected FAA grant to help cover the cost of a new airport terminal.

Although the city had anticipated hearing about a grant award in the early fall, Sobotta said Monday morning, Nov. 18 that no word had yet come in on the multimillion-dollar supplemental grant that the city is seeking.

Meanwhile, the “guaranteed maximum price” for the terminal that the city received in September from its contracting team expired over the weekend.

Sobotta said earlier this month that the $13,894,531 price was guaranteed until Nov. 16, after which negotiations would have to begin again with the construction-manager-at-risk team of Willmeng Construction/Fann Contracting.

On Monday afternoon, Sobotta reported that the contracting team had just agreed to extend the guaranteed maximum price until Dec. 16.

“The good news is we have another 30 days (from Nov. 16),” Sobotta said.

OTHER FUNDING

Although the city plans for the bulk of the terminal funding to come from the FAA, other sources are also available.

On Nov. 12, the City Council accepted a $1 million Arizona Department of Transportation Airport Development grant, which will cover a variety of costs, including design and preconstruction services.

In addition, the city has allocated $3.5 million from its own funds to go toward the terminal cost.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.