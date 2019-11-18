OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 18
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cardinals Reaction: Arizona regroups during off week after 4 straight losses
NFL

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) stands on the field after an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (John Hefti/AP)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) stands on the field after an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (John Hefti/AP)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: November 18, 2019 5:42 p.m.

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals enter their off week with plenty of problems to fix, particularly on defense, that have contributed to the team’s current four-game skid.

The solution might not come with a brilliant new strategy. It might be between the ears.

In some ways, the first 11 games have gone even better than the Cardinals could have hoped when they hired young coach Kliff Kingsbury and drafted quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick. Kingsbury has been innovative on offense, Murray has looked like a franchise player, and the team plays extremely hard.

The biggest problem is simple: Arizona isn’t winning.

“It’s the theme of our season,” Kingsbury said on Sunday. “It’s great effort, great passion, intensity, all these things, and not making enough plays in critical moments. Penalties obviously don’t help. Turnovers don’t help, but effort’s been there all season. We’ve got to find a way to get back from this (off week) to finish games.”

The latest setback was on Sunday after a 36-26 loss to the 49ers. The Cardinals jumped to a 16-0 lead, but quickly lost that advantage. Then they rallied for a 26-23 lead in the fourth quarter before the defense fell apart in the final minutes.

The good news is the Cardinals (3-7-1) were once again competitive against one of the NFL’s best teams. The bad news is that, for all the good moments, it’s just another loss.

“I’m not going to use the word frustrating,” Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones said. “We just have to grow. If you are watching these games and look at the film, we are right there.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Murray didn’t have huge numbers in the passing game but continues to make the right decisions at the right time. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 67 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Another week, another huge performance from the opposing quarterback. This time, it was the 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo who threw for 424 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The pass defense is among the worst in the league in just about every category and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has taken a lot of criticism. Kingsbury said on Monday that he was not considering replacing Joseph, so any improvement will come from the status quo.

The Cardinals have given up at least 21 points in all 11 games this season.

STOCK UP

RB Kenyan Drake: He’s learned the offense in less than a month after coming to the Cardinals in a trade with the Dolphins and has consistently been the Cardinals’ most reliable option in the backfield. He had 16 carries for 67 yards against the 49ers and caught six passes, though they were only for a combined 13 yards.

Drake’s production has been crucial considering starter David Johnson has been ineffective and backup Chase Edmonds is still out with a hamstring injury.

STOCK DOWN

Defensive coordinator Joseph. The Cardinals don’t have a lot of talent on his side of the ball, so it’s not all his fault. But Arizona continues to give up big plays and sometimes doesn’t play to its strength.

The team’s best pass rusher, Jones, got burned when he dropped back in coverage on the 49ers’ go-ahead, 25-yard touchdown with less than a minute left.

INJURED

The Cardinals are relatively healthy. Kingsbury hopes Edmonds can come back after the off week and help the running back rotation on Dec. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

KEY NUMBER

0: Kingsbury said that RB David Johnson had a great week of practice and was healthy, but he still had zero rushing yards against the 49ers. Johnson had some good games early in the season but has been almost nonexistent since coming back from an ankle injury.

NEXT STEPS

The Cardinals are among the teams with the latest off week in the NFL. After 11 straight games, it’s time to rest, regroup and figure out a way to get a few wins down the stretch. There will be good opportunities during the first three weeks of December with three straight home games against the Rams, Steelers and Browns.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cardinals Recap: Arizona still trending upward despite frustrating losses
Arizona scrambling for offensive balance after RB injuries
Preview: Bucs’ Arians downplays facing Cardinals for 1st time
After frustrating loss, young Cardinals working to grow up
Cardinals feeling good after Sunday's late rally for tie

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries