Alaskan city sees heat and snowfall records in single day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaskans have experienced both a record high temperature and a record amount of snowfall in the same day.
The Anchorage Daily News reports the Municipality of Anchorage saw snowfall of more than a foot Saturday after tying a temperature record set in 1967.
The National Weather Service says the city tied the high-temperature record by reaching 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7.2 Celsius) around 3 a.m.
The weather service says southeast winds blew warm air into the city before the winds subsided, temperatures dropped and snow fell.
Snow levels at the weather service’s office broke the 1958 record of 8.3 inches (21 centimeters) by 1/10th of an inch.
Officials say the snow varied from 5 inches (13 centimeters) in the city to more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) in nearby Eagle River.
