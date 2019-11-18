9-year-old boy catches massive blue catfish in New Mexico
ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. — He caught a fish “this” big. No, really.
A 9-year-old New Mexico boy landed a 42-pound (19-kilogram) blue catfish Sunday evening while fishing in the Elephant Butte Reservoir.
Kris Flores said his son, Alex, made the big catch by himself and shattered dad’s record of reeling in a 36-pound (16-kilogram) fish.
Flores says the fourth grader named the fish Wailord after the Pokemon character. The father says his son released the fish back into the reservoir after taking some photos and videos.
The biggest fish ever reportedly caught in Elephant Butte history was 78 pounds (35 kilograms).
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers
- PV man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Boy on bicycle struck by car in Prescott Valley; not seriously injured
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: