Water vote, swearing-in ceremonies on tap for Prescott City Council

Prior to this week’s swearing-in of newly elected council members, the current Prescott City Council will conduct a full afternoon of business, including a vote on portions of the long-discussed water policy changes.

The council will conduct three meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 19:

• A 1 p.m. closed-door executive session to discuss redevelopment of the city hall property.

• A 1:30 p.m. study session to publicly discuss use of the city hall property, as well as discussion on the water-policy changes.

• A 3 p.m. voting session that will include eight votes on the water policy, and will end with the oath of office for newly elected members.

All three meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

WATER POLICY

After postponing a vote on the proposed water-policy changes on Nov. 12, the council is poised to vote on a resolution adopting a new water management policy, as well as seven other individual resolutions and ordinances.

Deputy City Clerk Sarah Siep said the changes that the council requested last week have now been made and have been incorporated into the resolutions and ordinances that will be up for a vote on Tuesday.

The council will not vote on the section of the policy changes that relates to water service outside city limit, Siep said, or the section that deals with water service to properties that are not on the city sewer system. Those two proposed changes are expected to be discussed at future meetings.

The remainder of the water-policy changes are expected to be decided by the sitting council before newly elected members are sworn in at the end of the meeting.

The revised water-policy changes are available on the city’s website at: http://www.cityofprescott.net/water-sewer/water-management/water-policy/.

CITY HALL PROPERTY

Throughout early 2019, the ad hoc Mayor’s Commission on Facility Optimization and Property Usage (FOPU) discussed how best to use the current Prescott City Hall property, along with whether the city should seek another location for a larger, more efficient city hall.

That led to this past summer’s request for proposals (RFP) from firms interested in redeveloping the current city hall property at the corner of Cortez and Goodwin streets.

On Sept. 13, the city conducted a bid opening and received one proposal, from Scottsdale company Diversified Partners. The city later declined the Daily Courier’s request for a copy of the proposal, citing state law that states that while the proposals must be opened publicly and the name of each proposer recorded, all other information “shall be confidential so as to avoid disclosure of contents prejudicial to competing offerors during the process of negotiation.”

This week, the city will discuss the city hall property matter twice — first in closed-door session at 1 p.m. and then at a public study session at 1:30 p.m.

The study session discussion will include recommendations from the Mayor’s Commission on Facility Optimization and Property Usage, which discussed the matter in closed-door executive sessions on Sept. 25 and Oct. 16.

OTHER ACTIONS

During its 3 p.m. voting session, the council will:

• Consider approval of a contract with Siep to take on the city clerk’s position that is being vacated in December with the retirement of current City Clerk Maureen Scott.

A city memo notes that Siep was interviewed in closed-door session on Nov. 12, after which contract negotiations began.

Siep, who worked as deputy city clerk in Big Bear Lake, California, for six years prior to taking on the Deputy City Clerk position in Prescott in October 2018, would start in the city clerk position on Dec. 5 at an annual salary of $88,000, plus city benefits.

• Canvass the results of the Nov. 5 general election.

• Conduct a swearing in of: Mayor Greg Mengarelli, who was elected to a second two-year term; incumbent council members Billie Orr and Steve Sischka who were elected to second four-year terms; and Cathey Rusing, who was elected to her first four-year term.

• Make a presentation to outgoing Councilman Jim Lamerson, who served 16 years on the City Council.

• Consider appointment of a Mayor Pro Tempore by the newly seated City Council.

