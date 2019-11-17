OFFERS
Temporary sign issue returns in Chino Valley Town Council session

The Chino Valley Council chambers are seen in this 2016 photo. (Courier file photo)

The Chino Valley Council chambers are seen in this 2016 photo. (Courier file photo)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 17, 2019 7:51 p.m.

The temporary sign issue returns to the Chino Valley Town Council at its upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 19, study session.

Staff was directed at the Tuesday, Oct. 15, study session to rewrite the section in the Chino Valley Town Code regarding signs to differentiate between temporary signage, to be allowed for six months until a permanent sign can be erected; permanent signage and auxiliary signage, unaffixed signage such as feather flags and banners complementing a business’ permanent signage.

Several business owners in Chino Valley have been upset about having to take down their temporary feather flags after a short period of time to comply with sign code which currently stipulates that new business have up to six months to keep their feather flags out front for advertising before having to remove and replace them with permanent signage.

Many of them were given the chance to put forward ideas on how to resolve the issue in the October meeting which saw Gary Warren of Warren’s Hay-N-More saying that verbiage in the code needs to be changed to make the distinction between a temporary sign put up until a business can get a permanent sign and an unaffixed sign put up after the permanent sign has been erected. Jeff Van Well of A2Z Home Center also suggested not being allowed to get a permit for the unafixxed signs until a permanent sign has been obtained.

“Just something I feel is if you don’t take the time to get your permanent sign, then you can’t be allowed to have the flag banner signs until you do,” Van Well said. “If you’re going to be a business in town, I’d say that it’s important that you’re going to make yourself permanent with your permanent sign.”

Should council agree the rewritten section of code is what they want at Tuesday’s meeting, it will go before the Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission, which will send it back to council for a vote.

Also on the agenda for the study session is discussion regarding the establishment of an RV Park at Old Home Manor, the building of a Discover Chino Valley website and Chino Valley Water Reclamation Facility Septage Receiving Study Amedment.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Chino Valley Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89.

