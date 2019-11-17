PUSD Student of the Week: Jacub Colvin

Jacub is kind, polite, and a hard worker in school. He is also fun to be around and he has a fantastic sense of humor! Jacub comes to class with a positive attitude every day, and he always goes the extra mile to help those in need. Jacub is such an important part of our Taylor Hicks community and we are so lucky to have him in our classes. Way to go, Jacub! — Mrs. Burriss and Mrs. Cole

Information provided by Prescott Unified School District.