OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 17
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Number of international students down at ASU, UArizona, NAU

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 17, 2019 1:40 p.m.

PHOENIX — Fewer international students are enrolling at Arizona’s three state universities, and that means the schools are losing revenue from pricey out-of-state tuition.

The Arizona Republic reports that all three schools had larger international graduating classes in the past two years than the number of incoming students, which resulted in the declines.

Arizona State University’s international enrollment is down more than 6% since 2016 and has been in decline for three consecutive years now. ASU officials say the number of new students coming to the university from abroad increased this year, but that increase has not equaled the number of graduates.

At the University of Arizona, the overall number of international students declined by nearly 8% from 2018 to 2019. But school officials said new enrollments were increasing this year compared with last year though the overall numbers still lag.

At Northern Arizona University, a recent enrollment decline was the first one in 14 years. It was blamed in part on a decline in international student enrollment.

The three schools rely heavily on tuition revenue, as state funding for higher education has not rebounded since massive cuts during the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009.

International students pay about three times as much tuition as in-state students in Arizona, meaning they provide a strong revenue stream for universities.

Universities say they want international students on campus because it benefits the campus community by providing more perspectives and diversity to U.S. students.

At Arizona State University, the overall number of students from China has dropped more than 20% since 2016. However, the school has about 800 students enrolled in programs ASU teaches in China.

Enrollment from China is down more than 11% since last year at the University of Arizona.

At NAU, the number of Chinese students increased by more than 26% since last year, though the number is substantially lower than at ASU and the University of Arizona.

ASU Provost Mark Searle said there's no single answer to explain international enrollment changes.

Brent White, vice provost for global affairs at the University of Arizona, said there was a boom in international enrollment earlier this decade, which resulted in the larger graduating classes. The pace has since declined.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries